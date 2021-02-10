Government ‘dismisses’ inquiry into prison racism

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government has been accused of covering up systemic racism inside Canberra’s prison after deflecting calls for an external independent inquiry into the treatment of indigenous inmates.

It comes after a motion from the Canberra Liberals was watered down during the opening sitting of the Legislative Assembly.

Shadow minister for corrections and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander affairs, Elizabeth Kikkert, shamed Labor and Greens members who agreed instead to proceed with a review into over-representation of indigenous detainees at the Alexander Maconchie Centre.

“This whole debate is a distraction from the issue of racism within the facility of the AMC,” Ms Kikkert said in the assembly on Tuesday (February 9).

She rubbished the government’s solidarity moments later amid a fiery debate on the floor.

“This clearly is a separate issue and you all know that,” she said.

Ms Kikkert had pushed to investigate a series of AMC incidents involving the mistreatment of Aboriginal inmates until Minister for Corrections Mick Gentleman intervened to propose an amendment to ensure unanimous support of government members.

A petition for an independent inquiry into institutional and systematic racism at the prison has been supported and signed by 699 ACT residents.

The member for Ginninderra, who was born on Tonga and has documented encountering racism in the past, said she was “deeply disappointed” the government has “not enough respect” to accept the need for an independent inquiry.

“It is easy for someone that is white and privilege to behave this way and to come to this disappointing conclusion as someone, who has been a victim of racial hate, it is painful and can paralyse an individual to their lowest point in life,” Ms Kikkert said.

“For people and the government, you lot, not to listen to the plea and the cries of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander within the ACT, shame on you – each and every one of you – in the cabinet room that decided to amend this important inquiry.”

Mr Gentleman deflected the motion and defended the changes that “does reflect much of what Ms Kikkert has said already”.

The Member for Brindabella said issues of over-representation was a real challenge.

“We all need to work together behind partisan lines to address this challenge,” he said.

“I’m hopeful that the Attorney-General (Shane Rattenbury) through this review can assist and identify solutions.”

Mr Rattenbury will lead the broader work of a review into over-representation of indigenous detainees and will report back to the assembly at the last sitting day in September.

Several Liberals interjected and jeered the Greens leader that brought on a stare and a terse response after the speaker warned the Opposition deputy leader Giulia Jones.

“We are seeking to work together to solve these important issues because they go beyond these snide remarks in the chamber and actually go to social issues,” Mr Rattenbury said.

ACT Corrective Services has already commenced the development of an Aboriginal-Torres Straits Islander offender framework to outline best practice principles to assist operational staff with inmates under community supervision that plans to “improve social outcomes” both during and after incarceration.

As a correctional services precursor, a policy statement that supports the distinct cultural and rights of indigenous inmates has been developed to maintain, protect and develop the cultural heritage, language, knowledge and kinship ties under the Human Rights Act 2004.

The debate was set off by new Liberal leader Elizabeth Lee after believing the motion was drafted in such a way to bring all the other parties to work together.

She called Mr Gentleman’s change a “sorry excuse for an amendment”.

But the woman, who has taken charge of the Opposition from Alistair Coe, reserved the harshest criticism for the minor party in the coalition government.

“Despite all the rhetoric about this ACT Greens party coming in under the guise of bringing in a new normal, it is as business as usual after (Mr Gentleman) been accused of protecting the former (correctional services) minister Mr Rattenbury,” Ms Lee said.