Sports grounds close for winter maintenance

ALL ACT government irrigated sports grounds will be closed from Thursday, March 18, until April 1 for maintenance.

Following the summer sport season, renovation works needed to prepare for winter sports include the installation of goal posts and applying fertiliser to assist turf growth and density, aeration, top dressing of worn and uneven areas, as well as over-sowing of bare or sparse areas to even the turf cover.

This maintenance period is carried out twice yearly at the beginning and end of the summer sport season.

“To ensure sports grounds remain in good condition for the winter period, we undertake these maintenance works to assist the many different sporting groups and individuals that use our ovals,” said executive branch manager of city presentation Stephen Alegria. 

The ACT government manages 127 irrigated sports ground sites across the territory. 

