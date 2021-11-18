Have a say on Woden green spaces

THE ACT government wants community input to the new Woden CIT precinct and public transport interchange.

The government wants to hear from locals about how they might use the new green space, what facilities could be included and how they will access the precinct.

Transport Minister Chris Steel has released the “What We Heard” report on consultation undertaken between July and September.

“We heard that shade, shelter, seating, active travel, landscaping and a communal atmosphere matter most in this pedestrian-focused area. This feedback will also help to inform the overall design of the precinct’s public places and green spaces,” says Minister Steel.

Based on feedback so far, the project includes a new pedestrian boulevard, three secure bike enclosures and public toilets.

Have your say here.