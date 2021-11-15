Grants for tenants up for grabs

A grant program giving social housing tenants opportunities to engage and connect with the community has opened today (November 15).

Under the ACT government’s Tenant and Participation Grant scheme, social housing tenants can access grants from a pool of $70,000 set aside for social or educational activities or training courses.

In what has been a “challenging” and “isolating” lockdown period, Minister for housing services Rebecca Vassarotti says the scheme will help social housing tenants stay connected with their community.

“Connecting people across our community and supporting them to do things that support their wellbeing is key for Canberra’s social recovery from the pandemic,” Ms Vassarroti said.

“Tenants will be able to apply for grants which help them build positive social relationships across the wider community or even learn new skills to chase their ambitions and kick their goals.”

Grants have been used in the past for activities such as painting classes, swimming lessons, cooking classes, career planning and coaching, skills training and community theatre memberships.