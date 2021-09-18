Greens need to get real on biodiversity and stop the spin

“Canberra Matters” columnist PAUL COSTIGAN urges the ACT Greens to stop spinning and get out and do something real to fix the urban habitats and urban forest.

WHEN “CityNews” agreed to a reply from the ACT Greens to last week’s “Canberra Matters” column arguing how the Greens have failed to protect the territory’s biodiversity, I sensed something in their piece had been overlooked, perhaps it was misleading even.

Their response reads like a media release written by a communications adviser with the usual spin of how wonderful the world is thanks to the ACT Greens. It is worth a read.

There is so much that could be said about their blast of self-congratulation. However, the focus should remain on biodiversity and the work to deal with climate change. And let’s not forget the call to urgent action published in the IPCC’s mid-year report – something the ACT Greens did not mention.

A reminder, despite what was said in their statement, biodiversity was mentioned once in their agreement with Labor. Another reminder is that former Greens MLA, Caroline Le Couteur, published figures that urban trees were declining by 3000 a year, that at least 40,000 new trees or more were needed to catch up, and the minimum needed now was at least 7000 a year. The biodiversity and greenery of established areas continues to be eroded through inappropriate – but ACT government approved – redevelopments.

So when we get to drive down Northbourne Avenue again, when we see what happened to West Basin, are shocked by the town cramming in the Woden Town centre and the absence of adequate greenery in Molonglo – will we feel better because of all those worthy words as published this week from the ACT Greens?

The ACT Greens need to take a look outside and observe the realities of how much of the urban habitats and urban forest are being degraded and to acknowledge that this has been the outcome of their partnership with ACT Labor to form government. And then do something real and stop getting communications advisers to publish more words.

THEN there was the announcement that, when it comes to the pandemic in Canberra, things are not good and it was necessary to extend the lockdown. That is, people were being directed to stay home as much as possible for

My silly reaction about croissants is far more serious than the naff stuff produced by the Canberra Liberals. They published their usual media statements this week demanding that the government provide a pathway out of the pandemic and for more certainty for how and when the lockdown and other restrictions will end. Best of luck with that.

Surely someone in the Canberra Liberals office has been watching the news and has realised that this stuff is going to continue for quite a while yet. Certainty is a fantasy given how every country is continually changing their plans in dealing with the constantly changing circumstances of this pandemic.

Instead of acting as if they are still the prisoner of Senator Zed Seselja and his fringe thinking, the Canberra Liberals would be far better putting together positive messages of support for already stressed Canberra communities.

Politicians who want to be taken seriously need to counter the misinformation being put about, and to encourage people to log on to the ACT’s covid website to get their information first hand – not translated by someone else.

A SHOUT out to the Chief Minister and the chief health officer, Dr Kerryn Coleman. The month extension was a tough call, but the right call given what is still happening and that some people still do not get it.

I think Dr Coleman was spot on when she said (I paraphrase) she didn’t want to raise false hope for Canberrans. She didn’t want people to be working towards something that authorities weren’t very sure about right now.

I am not convinced the daily fronting up to the cameras is necessary. Please, Chief Minister, take a day or two off. There must be a few other things sitting on your desk requiring attention.