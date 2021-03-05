Gungahlin hazard burns may produce smoke

SMOKE may be visible in parts of Gungahlin when hazard reduction burns start today (March 5) in Crace and Franklin. 

ACT Parks and Conservation say a 13ha ecological burn in Gungaderra Grassland Nature Reserve will enhance the grassland’s habitat.

Meanwhile, the 1ha burn at Gubur Dhaura park in Franklin will restore native grasses and provide protection to the site.

As part of managing the prescribed burn, fire managers will create a buffer zone of up to 20 metres around the complete perimeter of each burn and say that every effort is made to conduct burns in weather conditions that will minimise the impact of smoke, but temporary smoke cover is possible.

People with asthma, other chronic respiratory or chronic cardiac diseases, are being advised to not perform exercise and should stay inside if affected by the smoke.

