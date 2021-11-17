Have you seen missing Isabel?

POLICE are seeking the public’s assistance to locate missing 76-year-old woman Isabel Sebastiao.

Isabel has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday (November 16) and was last seen at her home in Florey.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance with olive complexion, about 150cm (4’11”) tall, with grey shoulder length hair, brown eyes and of medium build. Isabel also has dementia. She is known to spend time in the Belconnen shopping area.

Police and family hold concerns for Isabel’s welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

Isabel may be driving a 2012 Silver BMW 118D hatchback, ACT Registration YHS75A.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Isabel is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444, quoting reference number 6964128.