Have you seen missing Robert?

POLICE are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 45-year-old man Robert Humphreys who went missing last evening (October 18).

Robert has not been seen or heard from since 5.30pm yesterday, and was last seen in the Gungahlin area wearing an orange fluro fleece (tradie) jacket, khaki pants and glasses.

He is described as Caucasian appearance, with short, brown hair; hazel eyes; slim build and about 180cm (5’10”) tall.

Police believe Robert may be driving a 2017 Black Hyundai Kona with ACT registration YMH81A.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Robert is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444, quoting reference number P2024980.