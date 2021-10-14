Health system poised for increased covid cases

ACT health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has outlined the measures ACT Health has taken to prepare for an anticipated increase in covid cases and hospitalisations.

Ahead of the lifting on restrictions, Ms Stephen-Smith said a “good stock” of ventilators and an increased capacity of beds are available should they be required.

“Both Canberra Hospital and Calvary Hospital has dedicated covid wards, we are able to scale up capacity if needed, we have a good stock of ventilators on hand and there are 40 negative pressure rooms across the ACT health system,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.

The ACT government has also made significant investment in medihood technology, which increases infection protection between patients and staff, Ms Stephen-Smith said.

The health minister admitted it’s an “uncertain” time but says the territory’s high vaccination rate should help prevent an increase in hospitalisations and ICU requirements, beyond what’s been planned for.

“Our health system has been planning for this for many months now,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.

“We are now able to model likely hospital admissions based on active cases and the anticipated growth in new cases.

“Our staff will be modelling this daily so we are ready for what’s happening today, tomorrow and next week and in the months ahead.”

On what is International Allied Health Professionals Day, Ms Stephen-Smith acknowledged the 1800 allied health professionals that work in the ACT.

“They are highly valued and play a key role in providing therapeutic, scientific and person-centred care to the Canberra community,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.