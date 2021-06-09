Heavy rain and snow closes parts of Namadgi

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ROADS in Namadgi National Park will be closed until Friday (June 11) due to forecasts of heavy rain and snow.

Areas of the park closed to traffic include Square Rock, Corin Dam, Bulls Head, Mt Franklin and Mt Ginini.

Namadgi Visitor Centre is closed, too, as well as the southern end of Googong Foreshores, which will be closed until Saturday, June 12.

Googong Dam is also closed to all boating, kayaking and canoeing from today until Friday 11 June.

Further closures may occur over the coming days if weather conditions worsen.

Executive group manager for environment Ian Walker said that this decision has been made for the safety of the Canberra community.

“We are advising all Canberrans to avoid these areas as we see high amounts of rain and snow predicted over the coming days,” he said.

“Namadgi National Park is a part of the Australian alpine area, so visitors need to be aware that conditions can change and deteriorate very quickly. If you are travelling in or around ACT parks, please make sure you are prepared for a weather event.

“Vehicles should be well maintained, have snow chains on board, a full tank of fuel and drivers should drive to the conditions. When snow is compacted by even just a few vehicles tyres, it can turn into ice which is hazardous for any road user.

“Bring plenty of food and water, warm clothing including gloves and headwear, and snow appropriate footwear. Make sure to tell family or friends of where you are going and when you expect to return as mobile phone reception is extremely poor in these areas.

“Although the opportunity to see snow so close to home might be exciting for Canberran’s, a journey to Namadgi this week should not be undertaken lightly. Conditions will be tough and challenging.”