High-powered choice for gallery chair

THE Morrison Government has appointed high-powered Melbourne board director Penny Fowler as chair of the board of the National Portrait Gallery for a three-year term, it has today (November 5) been announced by Federal Arts Minister, Paul Fletcher.

The minister said said Mrs Fowler’s appointment would provide continued leadership of the Gallery with her extensive experience in the media and arts sectors and her significant knowledge of the Gallery as member of the board over the past 5 years.

Mrs Fowler is the current Chair of the Herald and Weekly Times, director of the Australian Ballet, chair of the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal, deputy chair of the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, and member of the Tourism Australia and Visy Advisory boards.

She will replace retiring board chair, Helen Nugent, who has served as chair of the gallery’s board for an extraordinary 12 years since its commencement in July 2013, and was, before that, as chair of the NPG advisory board.

Dr Nugent will leave the NPGA Board from December 31 continue her role as member of the Foundation Committee for a further three-year term from January and Mrs Fowler

“Dr Nugent has made a truly outstanding contribution in developing the newest national collecting institution into a highly successful and much-loved public institution. Her numerous achievements include successfully advocating for the Gallery’s transition to a statutory authority, establishing the Foundation to grow private support and financial resilience for the Gallery, and more recently her leadership in guiding the Gallery through the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 disruptions,” the minister said.

Continuing the high-profile appointments, the government has also appointed Heidi Victoria, former Victorian Minister for the Arts, president and director of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, director of the National Council of Women and photographer in her own right, to the board.

Mrs Fowler will wil take the chair from January 2022.