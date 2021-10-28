Hold the dinosaurs, they’re staying!

AFTER news that “Jurassic Creatures” would be cancelled, today’s news is in that ACT Health has given approval to open the event at Majura Park, though with a reduced capacity, from November 3.

Show promoter Keith Brown said: “We were devastated we had to pack down the event and leave town as we announced last week. Then, suddenly, we were given the green light to open under guidelines that make it feasible to operate, so we put the brakes on and started to reset the event to open as soon as we can.”

Jurassic Creatures, a realistic animatronics exhibition, features more than 30 dinosaurs and activities designed to immerse children in a prehistoric time.

Children can become paleontologists for the day – children will be provided with their expert digger outfit, and chip away at their very own fossil.

As well, there will be a giant world bug display, dinosaur jumping castles, Jurassic ball pit and block village, dinosaur egg photo opportunities and walking dinosaurs.

“Jurassic Creatures In Canberra,” 18 Spitfire Avenue, Majura Park, free parking, November 2-28, book at Ticketmaster.com.au (from Monday, November 1) or call 0422 840004.