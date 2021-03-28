Holiday travellers warned to stay alert to Queensland covid issues

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH Easter and the school holidays starting next weekend, ACT Health has warned that it is important anyone with upcoming travel plans keep up to date with the COVID-19 situation in Queensland and be prepared to change travel plans at short notice.

The directorate says: “The situation in Queensland will continue to evolve over the coming days, with confirmation of community transmission of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant, and contact tracing by Queensland Health authorities ongoing.”

Meanwhile in the ACT, anyone who has been in Brisbane City Council or Moreton Bay Regional Council areas of Greater Brisbane any time from March 11 needs to get tested for COVID-19 and isolate until they have a negative result.

ACT Health says that from midday today (March 28) a new ACT Public Health Direction and a COVID-19 Areas of Concern Notice have come into effect that require anyone entering or already in the ACT who has been in Greater Brisbane on or after March 11 to complete an online declaration form within 24 hours.

The Greater Brisbane area includes: City of Brisbane, City of Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay Region and Redlands City. The online declaration is at the Queensland travel page of the COVID-19 website.

ACT Health says that in completing the declaration, people will be required to identify whether they have attended any of the close or casual contact exposure locations identified by the Queensland government at the specified times.

Anyone who has been in the close contact locations will need to quarantine for 14 days, get tested and call ACT Health at 6207 7244. Those who have been in a casual exposure location should also get tested and isolate until they have a negative test result. They need also to call ACT Health.