Hospital ward locked down after two infections

Ward 10A at Canberra Hospital is in lockdown and declared a “red zone” after two patients tested posItive for COVID-19.

The initial case was from a patient who was unknowingly positive and has been in the tower-block ward since September 18. Another patient in the shared room has also tested positive.

Both patients have been moved to the hospital’s covid ward.

Other patients, past patients and staff who were in 10A since September 18 are being contacted and tested.

Current patients have been advised to, where possible, wear masks.