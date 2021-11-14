Hospitals five days free of covid cases

AFTER five days, Canberra’s hospitals remain free of COVID-19 patients, ACT Health reports today (November 14).
Meanwhile, there were 15 new covid cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
There are now 172 active cases in the ACT and 1819 cases since this outbreak began on August 12. .
