How is Barr’s backflip fair on local business, asks Lee

“HOW is it fair that Canberrans can now cross the border into Queanbeyan to do their shopping freely, but our local businesses are forced to trade under stricter restrictions?” says Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee after the ACT government suddenly this morning (October 16) eased cross-border travel with NSW.

“It is not right that Canberra businesses are restricted to click ‘n’ collect, contactless delivery and two from the same household subject-to-appointment only bookings when Canberrans will be freely able to roam nearby NSW businesses,” Ms Lee said.

“Our local businesses have borne the economic brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and time and time again this government fails to look after businesses doing it tough.

“It is clear following this morning’s backflip by the Chief Minister to allow Canberrans greater flexibility to travel around certain parts of NSW that this government has no plan and is making it up as they go.

“Announcing these changes but not amending certain restrictions imposed on local businesses is another slap in the face to our business community from a government that simply does not care about them.”