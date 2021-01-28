How to kick-start the new year for a healthier you

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post, “CityNews” speaks with a few experts on how to kick-start the new year in an active way.

AFTER the hard year that was, now is the perfect time to make changes for a healthier and more productive you in 2021. Whether it’s getting active, addressing injuries, or relaxing with a treatment, “CityNews” speaks with experts about how to kick-start the new year right.

Helping older drivers keep their licence

ARTHRITIS ACT’s team of expert allied health professionals are now helping seniors and people with disability gain or maintain their driving licence, says CEO Rebecca Davey.

Through Arthritis ACT’s new driver assessments program, Rebecca says it’s the first time people can get an assessment through a private organisation.

“Customers just need to call up and book in with a referral from their GP and we’ll give them a full evaluation.”

It’s just one of many services the team offers.

“When it comes to managing chronic pain, illnesses and disabilities, Arthritis ACT focuses on the whole person – mind and body – in order to get vital outcomes,” says Rebecca.

“We offer physiotherapy, exercise physiology, disability support, meal planning and more. There is no pain that is too little or too big for us to help you with, no matter your age or condition.”

They also have specially designed exercise programs to cater to each individual personally.

This includes the “My Exercise Program” which Rebecca says focuses on the individual’s needs.

“We recognise that exercise isn’t one-size-fits-all, and that people all have different requirements,” she says.

“We all need help with tackling problem areas, but everyone has their own goals and health needs.”

Arthritis ACT, Building 18, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce. Call 1800 011041, email info@arthritisact.org.au or visit arthritisact.org.au

Relaxing treatments for lowering stress

OVER the past year studies show cultural stresses and loneliness are at a peak, says H2O MEDI SPA owner Lauren Scifleet who has specifically-designed treatments to release and relax these negative emotions.

“Stress has a very negative impact on the body, and at H2O MEDI SPA we’ve created an ‘all about you’ experience that helps get rid of the stress that can be so debilitating,” she says.

Located in the heart of the “prestigious” Kingston Foreshore, Lauren, backed with 17 years’ experience in the beauty industry, established H2O MEDI SPA eight years ago.

With her knowledge, Lauren and her team have created “performance murad facials”, which she says are completely customised to each individual’s needs, and are one of their most popular services.

Based on the work of “the father of modern wellness”, Dr Howard Murad, Lauren says the treatment awakens the body and stimulates the lymphatic system, a network which helps rid the body of toxins.

H2O MEDI SPA also offers other treatments such as body massages, manicures, pedicures, waxing, tanning and other treatments that are designed to give guests some well-deserved “me time”.

H2O MEDI SPA, Shop 68, 71 Giles Street, Kingston. Call 6295 7072, email info@

h2ospa.com.au or visit h2ospa.com.au

David’s fun ways to get the family active

“BIKING, skating or scooting is a fun way to get more active heading into the new year, and Cookies Cycles has all the products and equipment customers need to get started,” says owner David Cook.

“It’s the perfect way to get some exercise going into the new year.

“Whether it’s pedal, balance or electric bikes, skateboards or scooters for riders young or old, we stock a wide and diverse range of leading brands for commuting and recreation.”

Located in Franklin, David established Cookies Cycles more than five years ago, wanting to start a shop that catered to families.

“As a father of teenage kids (at the time) I really saw the importance of opening a place that was dedicated to families, especially for people who want to get into riding but aren’t sure where to start,” he says.

With 35 years’ experience in the industry, David says customers can shop with confidence knowing they’re getting what’s right for them, no matter their level of riding experience.

“Cookies Cycles also has a fully-equipped workshop where we do repairs and stock parts and accessories for all of our products,” he says.

Cookies Cycles, 227 Flemington Road, Franklin. Call 6242 0338, email shop@cookiescycles.com.au or visit cookiescycles.com.au

Stay fit and active to maintain mobility

THE best way to look after, or improve, people’s mobility as they age is to stay active, say Dr Phil Aubin and Dr Nicholas Tsai of Orthopaedics ACT.

Both doctors recommend seeking advice on an appropriate exercise program or “return to activity” rehabilitation.

“Remaining fit and active has a strong link with longevity, and you’ll feel better, too,” they say.

“All joints benefit from moderate daily movement, whether the exercises are land-based or in water.”

All the doctors at Orthopaedics ACT work closely with allied health professionals and can refer patients on to obtain the best outcomes.

“Our surgeons, doctors and nurses deal with mobility-limiting conditions on a daily basis,” they say.

“We are here to treat these issues and enable patients to return to pain-free movement.”

Orthopaedics ACT also has a visiting pain management specialist to assist their patients.

“For any conditions affecting mobility, such as osteoarthritis, we recommend seeking medical advice,” say the doctors.

“Walking aids are also important for pain relief if there is arthritis in the lower limbs.

“Here at Orthopaedics ACT, our goal is always to improve the condition and help patients to return to an active lifestyle as soon as possible.”

Orthopaedics ACT, Woden Specialist Medical Centre, Level 2, 90 Corinna Street, Woden. Call 6221 9320 or visit orthoact.com.au

Clinic relocates for better accessibility

THE Manuka location of Manuka Woden Physiotherapy and Sports Injuries Clinic is about to reopen in a better, more accessible spot, says principal Greg Nash.

Still positioned on Bougainville Street, Greg says the clinic, now on the ground floor, will open in early March making it wheelchair accessible with convenient off-street parking, which is free to clients.

Greg splits his time between the Manuka and Woden clinics, saying the Woden location, opposite Westfield, is also wheelchair accessible and is positioned near the bus interchange, for people who don’t drive.

Backed with 35 years’ experience working in musculoskeletal physiotherapy, sports injuries and occupational health and safety, Greg says an important role the physiotherapist has is creating realistic goals.

“We spend a lot of our time educating people about their injuries,” he says.

“Perhaps when they’re with the GP they don’t have time to do that sort of thing [but] in a treatment session [here] they have more time to ask questions and learn how to better manage their injury.”

When people come to Manuka Woden Physiotherapy and Sports Injuries Clinic, Greg says they treat the person not the condition.

“[We’re] focused on the patient’s preferred outcome. We’re always aiming to restore the injured person, whether it’s an athlete or an injured worker, to before-injury condition,” he says.

Manuka Woden Physiotherapy and Sports Injuries Clinic, 16 Bougainville Street, Manuka, call 6295 6896, and 48 Corinna Street, Woden, call 6281 1382 or visit manukawodenphysio.com.au

Kristen changes lives through ‘walking’

NORDIC Walking is changing the lives of Canberrans every day, according to Capital Nordic Walking founder Kristen Pratt, who says it’s the perfect exercise for anyone.

“For many of us it can be difficult to get into a consistent routine of exercise,” Kristen says.

“However, [Nordic Walking, a] new, scientifically studied technique that’s more effective than jogging and as gentle as walking is the perfect way to get into some regular exercise this year.”

Using the correct technique, which is similar to cross country skiing, Nordic Walking poles are planted behind the user to propel them along using the power of the upper body (back, arms and core) as well as the legs, Kristen says.

“[Nordic Walking] uses over 90 per cent of muscles, making it easy to work hard with low impact on the body,” she says.

“Because of the low impact, it’s a great way for those with injury, arthritis, Parkinson’s, joint pain or other limiting physical conditions to exercise.”

As a Nordic walker of 10 years herself, Kristen also runs programs teaching the technique, saying: “We help people get started and then finesse Nordic Walking so that they can get the exercise they need in a comfortable way.”

Capital Nordic Walking. Call 0499 993215, email hello@capitalnordicwalking.com.au or visit capitalnordicwalking.com.au