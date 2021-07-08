Ideas to keep warm through the coldest months

Share Canberra's trusted news:

There’s plenty of Canberra businesses who know how to keep people warm. In this sponsored post, “CityNews” speaks to some of them.

CANBERRA is notorious for its chilly winters, but why does the capital get so cold?

Compared to most major population centres in Australia, Canberra is far from the ocean, being about 600m above sea level and about 150km inland.

Due to their increased heat capacity, large bodies of water like the ocean are much warmer than soil and in turn make nearby land much warmer.

In other words, Lake Burley Griffin isn’t quite big enough to give Canberrans weather like what’s found in Sydney or Melbourne.

But, living in one of the coldest cities in Australia means there’s plenty of businesses who know how to keep people warm, and this week “CityNews” speaks to a few of them.

Sustainable heating that’s affordable

ECOHEAT’S Australian-made solar heaters are perfect for keeping the home warm in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way, says director Monica Knight.

“Canberra winters have freezing cold days, but there’s also blue skies with sunshine. Ecoheat can harness that sunshine and bring it into your house,” says Monica.

“The sun beats down on the Ecoheat panels, they amplify that heat and the system pushes that warm air into the home at a volume of 240 cubic meters an hour, which is about the volume of a three car garage.”

As Ecoheat doesn’t heavily rely on electricity or gas like other traditional heating sources, Monica says leaving it on is the equivalent to leaving a single light on.

“You can have that lovely, warm, fresh air pumping into the house all day long whether you’re home or not,” she says.

And, the team at Ecoheat makes the installation process easy from start to finish, says Monica.

“Customers can touch base with us via the website. We’ll do a suitability assessment, which takes 10 minutes over the phone, and from there our tech team will visit the house and go through all the details,” she says.

Ecoheat. Email info@ecoheataustralia.com.au or visit ecoheat.com.au

Double glazing products that look good

SOLACE Creations’ newly renovated showroom displays a huge range of double glazing products that can keep homes warm this winter, says owner Karen Porter.

“We are not just focused on double glazing and all the benefits it provides, we are also focused on how to make your home more beautiful,” she says.

“A lot of our clients report they’re saving about 60 per cent of their energy bill and they draw on our expertise to custom-design windows to look great with their home.”

The longest running uPVC double glazing company in the ACT, Solace Creations has been helping Canberrans keep their homes warm in the winter and cool in the summer for more than 15 years, says Karen.

“Our dedicated in-house installation team manage the professional installation of the new windows that are all Australian made and meet Australian standards,” she says.

“We’ve got the full service. We visit homes, do a measure and quote, take the old windows out and put the new ones in.

“For those happy to go ahead it’s usually only 4-6 weeks before they’ve got a warm, cozy home.”

Solace Creations, 17 Townsville Street, Fyshwick. Call 6260 1621 or visit solacecreations.com.au

Lisa announces month-long shoe sale

SHOES are being reduced in price for the whole of July, says Frawley’s Shoes store manager Lisa Mudge.

Excited to announce the sale, Lisa says: “Everything is between 10 and 50 per cent off.”

And for people looking to keep their feet warm for the rest of the winter, she says Frawley’s Shoes sells a diverse range of footwear such as boots, slippers and walkers.

“Just some of the brands on offer include Ziera, FRANKiE4, Rieker and Remonte and we also specialise in orthotics,” she says.

For those who need help finding shoes perfect for them, Lisa says the team at Frawley’s Shoes have plenty of industry experience to share.

One of Canberra’s longest family-operated businesses, Frawley’s Shoes started with brothers Thomas and Joseph Frawley who were selling shoes from a truck in 1927 when Canberra was building Parliament House (now Old Parliament House) before establishing a store in Garema Place in 1958.

Staying in the family, brothers John and Ted Frawley took over from their dad and uncle, and now Lisa, Ted’s daughter, is the third generation family member to run the store.

“Between the staff here we have over 150 years of combined experience selling shoes,” she says.

Frawley’s Shoes, 26 Garema Place, Civic. Call 6247 9104 or visit frawleysshoes.com.au

Footwear made for comfort and style

A PODIATRIST for more than 30 years, Dr Mark Clayton of NAOT of Canberra says he has the biggest range of NAOT shoes in the capital.

Mark’s been providing NAOT shoes to Canberrans for about 25 years and believes the shoes, which are ethically crafted by hand using sustainable methods and materials, are of “exceptional” quality.

A NAOT spokesperson says: “[By using] fine Italian leathers and its signature insoles, combined with advanced designs, [it] makes for an unparalleled combination of quality, fashion and comfort.

“They create a flexible and shock absorbing base that is designed to replicate the shape of someone’s foot, much like a footprint left in the sand.”

Mark says they come in many styles and colours, such as slim sizes and wide sizes, to suit the individual.

“[They are] quality shoes and people who wear them keep coming back,” he says.

NAOT of Canberra, 1/151 Cowper Street, Dickson, and 1/37 Heard Street, Mawson. Call 6262 8383 or visit naotofcanberra.com.au

Floor heating for any surface

SPECIALISING in floor heating products and services, P.A.P. Heating Solutions says it has the experience and expertise to provide the floor heating system for any application.

From commercial to domestic buildings, the company offers a full design, quotation and installation service for in-slab heating and under-tile heating.

“No other heating system provides the all-round benefits of floor heating,” says a P.A.P. Heating Solutions spokesman.

“It is efficient to install and run and is generally maintenance free as it doesn’t require cleaning or replacement of filters.

“Floor heating is absolutely silent and is also versatile, it can be incorporated into almost any building product.

“There are floor-heating systems perfect for carpeted, tiled and polished concrete floors and many timber floors.”

P.A.P. Heating Solutions is the Australian importer, distributor and designer for ELEKTRA Heating Cables.

The ELEKTRA DM20 Twin In-Screed Heating Cable is an “in-floor heating cable” that is installed on top of an existing floor in a cement screed or self-levelling compound of about 6-8mm thick and can be installed under many different floor surfaces that radiate heat easily, such as tiles, slate, stone, low-pile carpet and some wooden floor panels.

“The ELEKTRA DM20 is a ‘quick response’ heating system and if the room has effective thermal insulation it may be used as the primary heating system,” the spokesman says.

“Especially popular in bathrooms and toilets where it provides warmth underfoot and keeps your towels and floors dry and free of mould.”

He says ELEKTRA DM20 is silent and invisible, has no ducts or vents, no maintenance or cleaning, is efficient and cost effective, and has individual room thermostat controls.

P.A.P. Heating Solutions, 23 Winchcombe Court, Mitchell. Call 6242 9310 or visit papheatingsolutions.com.au

Cheryl’s got statement fire pit alternatives

FOR those looking to make a statement in their outdoor entertainment area this winter, Innovative Metalworx’s custom made fire balls, a safer alternative to a fire pit, can do just that, says owner Cheryl Moulden.

Available in three different sizes, Cheryl says the fire balls are hand drawn and hand crafted.

“No two fire balls are the same, people can tell their own story on the sphere that lights up and warms an outdoor area,” she says.

“We made one for a diplomat returning to France who wanted the bush capital on it, so we included Parliament House, Telstra Tower and kangaroos.

“Another had a semi-trailer truck, dirtbikes and mountains on it for a 21st birthday present, once it’s yours you fill them up with wood and let them blaze.”

And while Innovative Metalworx sells already designed fire balls, Cheryl says they don’t charge any extra for custom designs.

She says they can also do custom-made fire pits and wood holders where customers can bring their own ideas into reality.

Innovative Metalworx, unit 1, 43 Aurora Avenue, Queanbeyan. Call 6232 9207, email sales@innovativemetalworx.com.au or visit Innovativemetalworx.com.au