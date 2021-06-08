Two men come forward after Woden club fight

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO men have come forward and are assisting police with their enquiries after another man was stomped on and punched during an incident inside the Woden Hellenic Club in late April.

The incident, which involved three men, happened at about 6.55pm on April 25.

Following extensive investigations police are now releasing images of two men that were involved in the incident.

At the time of the incident, one person was wearing a red shirt with black shorts and had sleeve tattoos on his left arm and hand. The other person was wearing a light coloured jumper with black pants.

Information in relation to this altercation can be provided to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6783973.