Inquiry confirms overcrowding in schools

A SCHOOL infrastructure inquiry, conducted by the ACT Legislative Assembly, has confirmed over crowding and poor school maintenance is present in ACT schools.

Thirty-two submissions from ACT public schools, advocacy groups and individuals were made during the inquiry into capacity and maintenance issues, the adequacy of heating and cooling systems, disability access and demand for sporting facilities at local schools.

The inquiry, which kicked off in February and was conducted by the standing committee on education and community inclusion, also investigated the management of hazardous materials in schools, after lead dust was found at a fourth ACT public school, earlier this year.

One submission by the Harrison School Parent and Community Association outlines that Harrison School is “experiencing serious pinch/pain” points in years 7-10, which is sitting at 95 per cent capacity.

The submission reveals that Infrastructure and Capital Works have been exploring ways to create additional classroom spaces in existing buildings, by repurposing open plan/flexible spaces into classroom by building walls.

In response to this, the association is concerned about the loss of these flexible, multipurpose and breakout spaces, which are essential to modern teaching techniques, and also essential to other support services and community needs which the school also accommodates.

Shadow minister for education Jeremy Hanson said it came as no surprise that many government schools in the ACT were not being maintained to a credible standard.

“This Labor-Greens Government has failed miserably when it comes to managing existing school infrastructure,” said Mr Hanson.

“There appears to be a long-term reliance on demountable classrooms which not only puts

increased pressure on infrastructure like bathrooms but leads to overcrowding in our schools.”

A spokesperson for the ACT Government said it has committed more than $114 million to upgrade public schools over the next four years, on top of funding for regular repairs and maintenance.

Where school populations are growing, the spokesperson said, the education directorate works with schools to reprioritise their learning spaces based on the changing needs of the school.

“The directorate will work with the individual school to ensure an appropriate mix of general and specialist learning spaces are available,” the spokesperson said.