Jamison Plaza loses over 100 car parks until August

ABOUT 120 parking spaces will be unavailable at Jamison Plaza at different stages over the next two months while the Transport Canberra and City Services Directorate constructs tree pits and plants more trees as part of an ACT government trial. 

The popular Macquarie shopping centre will initially see, in its first stage, about 80 parking spaces closed from today (June 7) for about four weeks (weather permitting).

Once the 80 car parks are able to be used again, stage two of the trial will see about 40 parking spaces become unavailable until about mid-July, and then potentially about a dozen more will be unavailable until the end of July.

Accessible parking spaces will be relocated during construction to minimise disruption and the work is expected to be completed by the end of July, according to the directorate.

A directorate spokesperson said: “We understand that the Jamison Group Centre is very popular with both local residents and the wider community and we will be working to complete works and open up sections of car parking as quickly and safely as possible.”

