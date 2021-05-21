Time to advocate the legalisation of drugs: submission

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CANBERRAN that has been advocating for fair rental tenancy laws has spoken out to decriminalise penalties for committing “simple” drug offences.

An ACT Legislative Assembly committee inquiry into drugs of dependence that is also open via a public survey has attracted a vocal voice from Better Renting executive director Joel Dignam, who has gone as far as advocating to “just legalise drugs” in the submission.

It is the first and so far only public submission on the Drugs of Dependence (Personal Use) Amendment Bill 2021 that the committee has extended the closing date to Friday, June 11.

“It’s a shame this bill doesn’t go further,” Mr Dignam wrote in his submission.

The committee is examining the bill, policy best practice, the impacts of current ACT policy, and funding for drug control and harm reduction.

The inquiry headed by Canberra Liberal MLA Peter Cain is considering to amend and lower penalties from the 1989 Drugs of Dependence Act that may include admonishing offenders rather than abolishing the laws altogether.

Current legislation issues a maximum two years imprisonment should a person commit an offence in possession of a drug of dependence where there is no personal possession limit for the drug or possesses more than the personal possession limit of the drug.

“People should be able to use drugs,” Mr Dignam said.

“Drugs, both legal and illegal, are used by many people in healthy and responsible ways that enhance their lives and the lives of those around them. This is a good thing.”

Personal possession limits includes 150 grams of harvested and 50g of dried cannabis, 2g of cocaine, heroin, methadone, methylamphetamine, psilocybin and amphetamine, and 0.5g of MDMA, commonly referred to as ecstasy.

The bill also seeks to amend provisions for possession of small quantities of heroin, cocaine and MDMA in the same way in which current, simple cannabis offences are treated under the current act.

Mr Dignam, who late last year was concerned renters could face mass evictions on the back of pandemic debts, believed that “more symbolic support” to normalise drug use would be a constructive step away from the criminalisation.

“I find it disappointing that the explanatory statement for this bill describes drug use as a public health problem, a pathologisation of drug use,” he said.