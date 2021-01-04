John Bell, the man of many parts

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Theatre won’t be having a season launch for 2021 but here’s a strong hint of one show. Bell Shakespeare has announced that “One Man In His Time: John Bell and Shakespeare” will be coming to Canberra Theatre Centre on April 15. Referencing the “all the world’s a stage” speech from “As You Like It” (“one man in his time plays many parts”), this solo show puts the work of Bell, now 80, on full show. Book here or call 6275 2700.

THE National Gallery of Australia is not far behind Bell in urging art lovers to save the date and book for “Botticelli to van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London”, coming exclusively to Canberra from March 5 to June 14. Spanning 450 years, it will have 60 paintings by some of Europe’s most revered artists, including Titian, Rembrandt, Vermeer, Velázquez, Goya, Turner, Renoir, Cézanne and Gauguin and comprises the largest group of works to travel outside the UK in the history of the gallery. Book here.

QL2 Dance’s annual “On Course” program for dancers studying at a tertiary level around Australia and New Zealand will appear on film this year until January 16, in works choreographed by Alison Tong, Caspar Ilschner, Christopher Wade, Gabriel Sinclair, Jett Chudleigh, Lara Dorling, Liam Berg, Maddy Bowman, Natsuko Yonezawa, Otto Kosok, Patricia Hayes-Cavanagh and Ruby Ballantyne. View here.

PADMA Menon has announced that her dance contemplation intensive in January will focus on a practice that is the very soul of ancient contemplation, “Yagna”, the ancient dance ritual of fire. First time participants in her Moving Archetypes courses must be available for a pre-intensive discussion via Zoom or in person in the studio on Thursday, January 21 from 5.30-6.30pm. Book here.

BUDDING Theatre is well known for its themed holiday programs, encouraging creativity, confidence and practical skills and always ending with a performance for family and friends. Program themes have included “DC Vs Marvel”, “Harry Potter Parody”, comedy and musicals. Book here.