Joint police operation targets Kings Highway

A JOINT operation between ACT and NSW police will target the Kings Highway when double demerits begin tomorrow (April 1) for the Easter long weekend.

Finishing on midnight, Monday (April 5), police will be closely monitoring motorists for speeding offences, seatbelt offences, riding without a helmet offences and mobile phone offences.

Officer in charge of road policing, Insp Donna Hofmeier said there’s always an increase in traffic at Easter as people travel to and from the ACT, so police will be working on both sides of the border targeting dangerous driving behaviour.

“Our traffic focus for April is on the ‘fatal five’, which are speeding, driving under the influence, seat belts, driver distraction, and behaviour at intersections,” she said.

“We hope combining our fatal five campaign with the NSW ‘four Ds’ campaign against drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving, mean five plus four equals zero deaths on the Kings Highway this Easter.”