Joint police operation targets Kings Highway

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A JOINT operation between ACT and NSW police will target the Kings Highway when double demerits begin tomorrow (April 1) for the Easter long weekend. 

Finishing on midnight, Monday (April 5), police will be closely monitoring motorists for speeding offences, seatbelt offences, riding without a helmet offences and mobile phone offences.

Officer in charge of road policing, Insp Donna Hofmeier said there’s always an increase in traffic at Easter as people travel to and from the ACT, so police will be working on both sides of the border targeting dangerous driving behaviour.

“Our traffic focus for April is on the ‘fatal five’, which are speeding, driving under the influence, seat belts, driver distraction, and behaviour at intersections,” she said.

“We hope combining our fatal five campaign with the NSW ‘four Ds’ campaign against drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving, mean five plus four equals zero deaths on the Kings Highway this Easter.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleUPDATE: Raiders to switch away game venues three days out
Next articleFire protection needed at truck and car crash
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply