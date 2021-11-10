Karabar records more covid cases

SIX new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Southern NSW today (November 10), including another three in Karabar.

Two of the three Karabar cases are linked to known cases and one is under investigation.

One new case was reported in Bungendore and is also under investigation.

Additional cases were also reported in the Upper Lachlan Valley (Crookwell) and another was reported in the Bega Valley (Berrambool) both of which are under investigation.

It brings the total cases in the Southern NSW Local Health District to 503 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

State-wide, NSW recorded 216 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.