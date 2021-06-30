Kyrgios calls for rain gods to help his Wimbledon hopes

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Nick Kyrgios masks out before walking on court. Photo: Twitter

BOOS rained down around Wimbledon, but not aimed at Canberran Nick Kyrgios after an epic five-set match against Ugo Humbert was postponed an hour ahead of a nightly London curfew.

The scoreline was locked at 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 3-3 when officials called for the decision at 11pm amid a rain-marred second day of the championships.

Despite falling behind two sets to one to the Frenchman, Kyrgios found time between the showers to remark how the groundsman should better handle a Grand Slam grass venue.

Inclement wet weather did nothing to speed up traditionally the most quickest of the three playing surfaces that Kyrgios could argue resembled something closer to clay.

“Guys, for you watching at home, it should be fast in here,” Kyrgios said.

“It should be fast, that’s grasscourt tennis.

“They’ve made it slow. This isn’t grass anymore.

“This is slow. Slow. Try watering it.

“Make it a grass court again – thanks.”

It was the first time Kyrgios had appeared on the ATP circuit since graciously bowing out in the third round of the Australian Open.

The previous match in Melbourne, the 26-year-old had held off Humbert in another five-set classic.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleExperts can ease the burden in difficult times
Andrew Mathieson
After two decades in the writing game, it's fair to say I like to tell a good yarn. The more humanistic the better. There's always a story behind the simple headlines. Because every one has a story to tell...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply