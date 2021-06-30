Kyrgios calls for rain gods to help his Wimbledon hopes

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BOOS rained down around Wimbledon, but not aimed at Canberran Nick Kyrgios after an epic five-set match against Ugo Humbert was postponed an hour ahead of a nightly London curfew.

The scoreline was locked at 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 3-3 when officials called for the decision at 11pm amid a rain-marred second day of the championships.

Despite falling behind two sets to one to the Frenchman, Kyrgios found time between the showers to remark how the groundsman should better handle a Grand Slam grass venue.

Inclement wet weather did nothing to speed up traditionally the most quickest of the three playing surfaces that Kyrgios could argue resembled something closer to clay.

“Guys, for you watching at home, it should be fast in here,” Kyrgios said.

“It should be fast, that’s grasscourt tennis.

“They’ve made it slow. This isn’t grass anymore.

“This is slow. Slow. Try watering it.

“Make it a grass court again – thanks.”

It was the first time Kyrgios had appeared on the ATP circuit since graciously bowing out in the third round of the Australian Open.

The previous match in Melbourne, the 26-year-old had held off Humbert in another five-set classic.