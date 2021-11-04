Labor names ticket for QPRC elections

LABOR is running a ticket in the coming Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) election.

The ticket of seven is headed by Bryce Wilson, a former teacher who lives in Jerrabomberra, and ran as a Labor candidate for the state seat of Monaro in 2016.

Number two on the ticket is Bigambul woman Esma Livermore, followed by Bungendore resident John Preston, Sutton’s Maimiti Brook and Googong business owner Kammy Singh.

Queanbeyan musician Tim Nicholson is number six on Labor’s ticket followed by father-of-one and Karabar resident Joel Anderson.

The candidates are campaigning to:

keep council rates and service charges fair

back local jobs and businesses

keep council services and drive progress in areas such as climate action and Reconciliation

QPRC elections are on December 4.