Landscaping suddenly replaces dumped building rubbish

ABOUT two weeks after a local resident raised concerns of “hazardous” construction material dumped at a walking track in Watson, the building debris has been removed and the area landscaped.

The resident, a “CityNews” reader, who wished to remain anonymous, said he had contacted four different government agencies in January about the dumped material, which he said contained sharp metal fragments, concrete blocks, plastic and rubber waste, at the entrance to the Mount Majura Nature Park on Tay Street, Watson, that leads to Clancy’s Walking Track.

Photos of the building rubbish dumped in Watson six weeks ago.

Late this week a City Services spokesman alerted “CityNews” that the incident had been referred to the licensing and compliance team that regulates the Litter Act 2004 to investigate the illegal dumping.

“Where those responsible cannot be identified, TCCS will arrange to remove the material,” he said.

Now the area has been cleared of rubbish, shrubs have been planted and mulch laid over the bare ground.