Landscaping suddenly replaces dumped building rubbish

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
All neat and tidy… new landscaping after the dumped building rubbish in Watson was removed.

ABOUT two weeks after a local resident raised concerns of “hazardous” construction material dumped at a walking track in Watson, the building debris has been removed and the area landscaped. 

The resident, a “CityNews” reader, who wished to remain anonymous, said he had contacted four different government agencies in January about the dumped material, which he said contained sharp metal fragments, concrete blocks, plastic and rubber waste, at the entrance to the Mount Majura Nature Park on Tay Street, Watson, that leads to Clancy’s Walking Track.

Photos of the building rubbish dumped in Watson six weeks ago.

Late this week a City Services spokesman alerted “CityNews” that the incident had been referred to the licensing and compliance team that regulates the Litter Act 2004 to investigate the illegal dumping.

“Where those responsible cannot be identified, TCCS will arrange to remove the material,” he said.

Now the area has been cleared of rubbish, shrubs have been planted and mulch laid over the bare ground.

All neat and tidy… new landscaping after the dumped building rubbish in Watson was removed.

Agencies ignore ‘hazardous’ material dumped in Watson

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDavid’s been missing since Thursday
Next articleBelco Party turns its hand to rubbish
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply