Larkham to return as Brumbies coach

CANBERRA rugby legend Stephen Larkham will return as head coach of the ACT Brumbies for the 2023 and 2024 Super Rugby Pacific seasons.
Larkham, who first coached the Brumbies from 2014-2017, will take charge for a second time when his contract with Irish club Munster expires in July next year.
The 47-year-old will succeed Dan McKellar, who will join the Wallabies set-up full-time at the end of the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific campaign.
