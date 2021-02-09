Lead detection forces preschool to shut

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ELEVATED levels of lead have been found in the Captains Flat Community Preschool playground, forcing the school to close for a “deep clean”.

The closure comes after the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) found high levels of lead at the former Lake George Mine site and along parts of the rail corridor.

A statement on the preschool website says elevated levels of lead were found in some areas of the playground.

Parts of the playground will be capped with topsoil and turf and, for “precautionary measures”, an indoor preschool program is being explored, according to the statement.

The preschool will also implement a “no shoes inside policy” when it returns.

Other public and community spaces including the community hall, parks and the local school at Captains Flat are being tested by the NSW EPA.

A drop-in information session for concerned residents is being held today (February 9) at the Captains Flat Community Hall between 2-7pm.

https://citynews.com.au/2021/lead-discovery-has-authority-testing-public-spaces/