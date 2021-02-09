Lead detection forces preschool to shut

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

ELEVATED levels of lead have been found in the Captains Flat Community Preschool playground, forcing the school to close for a “deep clean”.

The closure comes after the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) found high levels of lead at the former Lake George Mine site and along parts of the rail corridor. 

A statement on the preschool website says elevated levels of lead were found in some areas of the playground.

Parts of the playground will be capped with topsoil and turf and, for “precautionary measures”, an indoor preschool program is being explored, according to the statement. 

The preschool will also implement a “no shoes inside policy” when it returns.

Other public and community spaces including the community hall, parks and the local school at Captains Flat are being tested by the NSW EPA.

A drop-in information session for concerned residents is being held today (February 9) at the Captains Flat Community Hall between 2-7pm.

https://citynews.com.au/2021/lead-discovery-has-authority-testing-public-spaces/

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleArtsday / Lexi moves to arts minister’s office
Next articleGreens move to boot banks out of education in ACT schools
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply