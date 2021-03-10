Local gallery owner launches national art prize

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA has a new art prize, it has been announced today (March 10).

The National Capital Art Prize, unlike some of its predecessors, is open to Australian artists of ages and levels of experience and will see an even balance between indigenous and non-indigenous artists, judged by an all-Canberra panel.

There will be four painting sections, Open, ($15,000) First Nations, ($15,000), Landscape ($5000) and Student ($2500) and winners will also receive the opportunity for a solo or joint exhibition of their works following the competition.

There will also be a $2500 People’s Choice Award and Art Scholarship valued at $5000, in partnership with ANU and available to current ANU students.

The new venture is the brainchild of art gallery owner Robert Stephens, who told “CityNews” this morning, that his main purpose was to support Australian artists.

The non-acquisitive prize, he said, bore no formal relationship to his business Aarwun Gallery at Gold Creek and he had created a new non-profit organisation to ensure that any funds raised would go back to artists themselves.

With a prize pool of more than $45,000, he said, the competition aimed to ignite the passion and courage of artists across the country, many of whom lost the opportunity to display and sell their work during 2020 with its devastating impact on the arts sector.

He outlined the intention as to promote culturally diverse artistic endeavours, showcase the talent of Australian artists, support the artistic education and endeavours of young people, nurture the creative development of artists in Australia and provide a forum where art can be viewed, studied, critiqued and sold.

Stephens said he already had 1400 people on his mailing list and several significant sponsors the names of which will be released shortly.

Entries will be open on March 30 and all details of entry, including and how to join the prize network maybe found here. To discuss partnership opportunities, email partnerships@nationalcapitalartprize.com.au or call 0418 809462