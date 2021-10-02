Lockdown will end despite rising cases, says Barr

DESPITE two days of rising covid cases, Chief Minister Andrew Barr offered a tentative “no change” to ending the ACT lockdown, as planned, on October 15.

He said the government had an ongoing review of case numbers, but that vaccine rates were the mitigating factor.

“I would prefer case numbers in the teens not the fifties,” he said.

He said the next two weeks were important in reaching the ACT’s vaccination milestones and predicted 32,000 people would receive their second vaccination at the ACT government hubs and “tens of thousands” more through GP clinics and pharmacies.

He said there were “better times ahead” once the ACT had got through the next four weeks of intense vaccination to “make a safer late spring and summer for our city”.

The vaccination rate for eligible people in the ACT stood at 63 per cent fully vaccination and 92 per cent of the population had had a first dose.