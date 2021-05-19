Long-term cultural facilities head steps down

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN surprise news today (May 19) the long-time – and only – CEO of the Cultural Facilities Corporation, Harriet Elvin, has announced that she’ll be moving on “to pursue new directions”.

The corporation is responsible for the Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra Museum and Gallery, the Nolan Collection, Lanyon Homestead, Calthorpes’ House and Mugga-Mugga Cottage.

Elvin has been the organisation’s CEO since its creation in 1997 and today she looked back on the corporation’s early days when the playhouse and Canberra Museum and Gallery were completed and opened.

Other undertakings have been the Link and Library Project, conservation programs at the historic sites and a series of capital programs at the theatre centre, while more recently the focus has been on the initial planning for a new lyric theatre.

Since starting in 1997, Elvin has seen nine different arts ministers, six board chairs and 183 board meetings, at every one of which she’s been present.

She praised the roughly 900 people employed as staff members over that time, the advisory committees and volunteers and the more than 8 million visitors and patrons attracted.

In order to support and mentor the next generation of arts leaders Elvin would, she announced today, be establishing a personal fund through which she can support professional development opportunities in cultural leadership.

Although she will stay on in the role at the corporation while her successor is recruited — likely to take three to six months — her plan is to embark on academic research into cultural leadership and to pursue creative pursuits — she is also a high-profile emerging playwright.

When international borders reopen she hopes to spend time with family in the UK.

Elvin’s departure comes at a time when many people in arts organisations have been questioning the role of the corporation. With plans in tow for a new theatre and cultural precinct project, a new strategic plan and a review of the Cultural Facilities Corporation Act 1997, this role will undoubtedly be clarified.