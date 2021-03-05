Lost Giants finally stepping back into town after 722 days away

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Britt Tully bursting at the seams. Picture: GWS Giants

THE last time the distinct GWS guernsey ran out onto Manuka Oval hell froze over.

Almost literally.

For once in that year between 2019 and 2021, coronavirus was not to blame.

Heavy snow fell on a ground for the first time in living VFL/AFL memory amid 11,741 brave souls that turned out weeks before the club’s historic grand final appearance.

While the Giants men had their three Canberra matches last year cancelled for playing in AFL hubs, the women missed an opportunity to play at its second home in favour of Wagga.

It’s been 722 days between AFLW matches in the capital and a lot has changed.

For the first time, the Giants won more matches than they lost in a season during 2020.

Finishing second in the new conference system that has since been scrapped, their third defeat of three points to Melbourne ended their season in a first-ever final.

But the more things change, the more they tend to stay the same.

One of Canberra’s finest female footballers will front up on Saturday for the Giants’ clash with Brisbane Lions at Manuka.

Britt Tully has been there since the very beginning.

The established Gungahlin recruit from the inaugural draft set a standard since playing in round 1, 2017, in the club’s opening round of the new AFLW.

The rugged midfielder has been crowned AFL Canberra women’s best and fairest winner in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“The GWS academy has taken off in Canberra during the last couple of years,” Tully said.

“A lot of people have asked when we are going to play, when are we going to be back.

“Usually we’ve had a very good crowd at Manuka.

“It’s a good opportunity to get all these young girls in the academy down to the game; it’s really important.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleACT senator could support self-governance, but not euthanasia
Andrew Mathieson
After two decades in the writing game, it's fair to say I like to tell a good yarn. The more humanistic the better. There's always a story behind the simple headlines. Because every one has a story to tell...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply