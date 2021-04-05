‘Mamma Mia’ brings feel-good magic to The Q

Share Canberra's trusted news:

What’s what and who’s who in the arts this week? Here’s HELEN MUSA’s weekly “Arts in the City” column.

FREE-RAIN Theatre Company is returning to the stage with a feel-good show in “Mamma Mia!”, told through the story-telling magic of ABBA songs. Jarrad West is directing, joined by Nick Griffin as music director and Michelle Heine as choreographer. The Q, Queanbeyan, April 13-May 8. Book here or 6285 6290.

CANBERRA playwright Dylan Van Den Berg has made the shortlist of the 2021 NSW Premier’s Literary Awards’ Nick Enright Prize for Playwriting for his play “Milk”, developed through The Hive and First Seen programs at The Street and due to premiere there from June 4-12. Book here. Queanbeyan-raised playwright Tommy Murphy is also on the shortlist for “Packer & Sons”.

FLICKERFEST’s Canberra screening this year includes the short film “Sunburn”, directed by former Hawker College student Jaslyn Mairs, who went to the Australian Film Television and Radio School. “Sunburn” has already been selected for WA’s CinefestOZ, Brisbane International Film Festival, Bondi Flickerfest and the Gold Coast Film Festival. At Palace Electric, 7pm, Friday, April 16. Book here.

NEWS is in from the north that Australian Festival of Chamber Music executive director, former Canberran Gavin Findlay, is stepping down after three years to be replaced by Ricardo Peach, director of the Vrystaat Kunstefees/Arts Festival/Tsa-Botjhaba in South Africa. Dr Peach worked with the Australia Council for the Arts from 2006 to 2012. The festival takes place in Townsville from July 23-August 1 and tickets are on sale here.

AUSTRALIAN soprano Mirusia Louwerse, tagged by Dutch violinist, André Rieu as the “Angel of Australia”, is making a national tour saluting the music of The Seekers, performing hits like “I’ll Never Find Another You” and “The Carnival Is Over” as well as classics she has performed with Rieu and her own original songs. Canberra Southern Cross Club, 8pm, Saturday, April 17. Book here.

AS part of the Canberra International Music Festival’s pre-festival program, saxophonist Matt Keegan will join other top musicians to perform a new musical story about the escape of his Viennese great-grandfather Heini from the Nazis in “Vienna Dreaming”. The Street Theatre, 8pm, Saturday, April 17, book here or 6247 1223.

THE Wiggles are coming to town with Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and newcomer Shirley Shawn the Unicorn to perform their “We’re All Fruit Salad” tour. Canberra Theatre, April 17-18. Book here or 6275 2700.