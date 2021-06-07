Mandolin music with memories

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE music brought to Australia by more than four million immigrants after World War II will feature in a CD called “Hopes, Dreams and Memories” to be launched by the Canberra Mandolin Orchestra with massed mandolins, mandolas, mandocello, guitars and basses playing folk, popular and light classical music from more than nine countries. John Shortis and Moya Simpson’s Worldly Goods Choir and Greek-Australian Theodora Volti will also perform. Hughes Baptist Church, 2pm-4pm, Saturday, June 19. Tickets from eventbrite.com.au or at the door.

“WHILE We’re Still Here”, the latest exhibition at aMBUSH Gallery, will explore the still-life genre through oil paintings, collage, photography and digital collage by 20 Australian artists. Kambri at ANU, Building 153, L2, until July 11.

“THE Apprentease” is an Australia-wide competition coming to Canberra for the first time. Burlesque performer and teacher, Jazida (Rachel Reid) is behind the venture and aims to showcase new talent and semi-established solo artists competing for the Burlesque Excellence Award, mentorships and sponsored prizes. At Main Hall, Ainslie Arts Centre, Braddon, 8pm-11pm, June 19. Book via eventbrite.com.au

MEANTIME, the Australian Burlesque Museum, dedicated to the research, collection and celebration of the artform in Australian history, will celebrate its incorporation and centralisation in Canberra with a focal weekend at Flazèda Hub, Unit 4, 68 Emu Bank, Belconnen until June 13. Information at australianburlesque.org

All the arts, all the news, all from arts editor HELEN MUSA.

THE StoryFest festival returns to the south coast in June with 40 artists across 30 events. StoryFest patron and bestselling author, Markus Zusak, will deliver the opening night address, while Craig Silvey, author of “Jasper Jones,” will talk about his new novel “Honeybee” and writer Rosalie Ham will discuss her new novel, “The Dressmaker’s Secret.” Milton/Mollymook/Ulladulla June 18-20, bookings here storyfest.org.au

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra explores the elements of earth, wind and fire in a matinee program featuring the world premiere of “CO2 and the Ice Core” by Kim Cunio, Head of the ANU School of Music, Vaughan Williams’ “The Lark Ascending” and Haydn’s Symphony No. 59 in A major, “Fire.” Llewellyn Hall 2pm, Saturday, June 19, bookings at cso.org.au/classic-afternoon or 6262 6772.

SPANISH-born flamenco guitarist Paco Lara presents an evening of Spanish guitar, an eclectic fusion of flamenco, guitar standards, joined by guest flamenco dancer Deya Miranda Giner. The Q, Queanbeyan, Saturday, June 19, book at theq.net.au