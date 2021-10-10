Medical centres added to covid exposure sites

MEDICAL centres, a shoe store, bus routes and more supermarkets are the latest to be added to the causal contact covid exposure site list.

The newest sites include:

Billini Shoes, Civic, 9am-5.30pm, October 5-7.

ALDI Majura Park, 7.20pm-8.25pm, October 7.

Costco Majura Park, 7.55pm-8.30pm, October 7.

Woolworths Erindale, Wanniassa, 5am-3.15pm, October 6.

Bus Route 44, Code BUS450, Kippax Interchange to Belconnen Interchange, 9.20am-9.49am, October 6.

Bus Route 44, Code BUS547, Belconnen Interchange to Kippax Interchange, 8.25am-8.55am, October 6.

Ochre Health Medical Centre Tuggeranong, Greenway, 4.45pm-5.30pm, October 5.

Family First General Practice, Franklin, 3.40pm-5.30pm, October 5.

Woolworths Erindale, Wanniassa, 9.50am-6.30pm, October 3, and 6am-11.40am, October 4.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.