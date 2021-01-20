Millions to be spent to get ACT tourism off ground safely

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government is launching a pandemic tourism initiative to bring back visitors from its largest markets.

Taxpayers are set to fork out $1.5 million for the ACT covid-safe tourism co-investment program to ensure the industry that continues to be impacted from the virus recovers.

The new program will match funding to businesses to develop covid-safe tourism products and infrastructure.

A further $2 million will be spent over the next three years on the “More Than” destination marketing campaign that was instigated in September last year.

Canberra’s largest-ever domestic tourism campaign aims to rebuild and grow overnight visitor expenditure to $3.5 billion by 2030 from the measures.

Investment aims to strengthen its reach into the ACT’s largest markets of Sydney, regional NSW, south-east Queensland, Melbourne and regional Victoria.

The tourism industry employed 18,500 people and contributed around $2.5 billion to the territory economy through 2019.

The combination of earlier bushfires and COVID-19 wiped out around $1.3 billion in financial returns from overnight visitor expenditure until September last year.

The government plans to deliver additional support for the recovery of the sector through the 2020-21 ACT budget.

Around 90 per cent of Canberra’s visitors come from the domestic Australian market, ensuring the territory should be able to recover quicker than most states.

 

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLake Ginninderra gets 25,000 new fish
Next articleFire crews converge on border blaze, no threats to homes
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply