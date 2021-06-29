Mills’ hurt and care over missing Boomers teammate

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ultimate Olympic fantasy for Patty Mills is over – and it has little to do with playing on a high for Australia but doing so on a low in front of echoing arenas.

The Canberra NBA star had always imagined lining up along side one-time No.1 draft pick Ben Simmons in a campaign for the nation’s first basketball gold and the men’s first medal.

But the news on Tuesday (June 29) that Simmons has officially quit the Boomers’ squad for Tokyo, 26 days before Australia’ tournament opener, has all but crushed Mills.

“As a teammate, as a fan and as a supporter, we all want to see our best players putting on the green and gold and, for me in particular, having that thought even to be able to share the court with Benny at some stage in the green and gold was something was always going to look forward to and unfortunately now is not going to be the time, and that is OK,” Mills said in a statement.

It is the second time that Simmons has sat out the Olympic Games after missing Rio four years earlier to settle into his new Philadelphia 76ers surrounds.

But it was a horrid NBA playoff and criticism from his own 76ers teammates over his lack of shooting prowess that has convinced Simmons to wave away a Games debut in favour of focusing on his skill development amid speculation his club will trade the 24-year-old away to interested suitors.

Simmons has not played for Australia – and not with Mills – since the Melburnian was left off the roster for the 2014 FIBA world championships.

Mills, a former Marist College and Lake Ginninderra College student, said that the Simmons will always be welcome back in the Boomers set-up.

“This place right here, and the program we have developed, and how strong our culture is, this is one place for him that is always going to be here with open arms because we are mates,” Mills said.

“We are teammates, we are a brotherhood and to be able to represent the green and gold, that is the culture that we have.”

“The No.1 fact and characteristic of our group is how we support each other through the good, bad and ugly, whatever it may be, and Ben isn’t an exception to that.

“No matter what he does, myself and the team will continue to support him because this is a safe place – everyone needs to know and understand that now more than ever, we need to support Ben on his journey.”