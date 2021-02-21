Missing man found safe and well

Share Canberra's trusted news:
UPDATE: 2.37pm SUNDAY (February 21): Missing Nasoraldeen Abdullah is missing no more. Police report him found, safe and well.
Our earlier report said:
WORRIED police are looking for help to find missing 26-year-old man Nasoraldeen Abdullah.
Holding concerns for his welfare, police describe him as being African in appearance and possibly driving a silver Nissan Dualis (YMY69H).
Police are requesting Nasoraldeen to contact police immediately and ask
Anyone who has seen him in the last two days is asked to call 131444.