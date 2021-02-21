Missing man found safe and well

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

UPDATE: 2.37pm SUNDAY (February 21): Missing Nasoraldeen Abdullah is missing no more. Police report him found, safe and well. 

Our earlier report said:

WORRIED police are looking for help to find missing 26-year-old man Nasoraldeen Abdullah.

Found… 26-year-old Nasoraldeen Abdullah.

Holding concerns for his welfare, police describe him as being African in appearance and possibly driving a silver Nissan Dualis (YMY69H).

Police are requesting Nasoraldeen to contact police immediately and ask

Anyone who has seen him in the last two days is asked to call 131444.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCraft show reveals ‘deep veins of shared philosophy
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply