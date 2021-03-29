Mobile wetlands launched to tackle algae

By
Nathan Schmidt
-
Floating barges in Lake Tuggeranong will absorb nutrients coming into the lake. Photo: Nathan Schmidt.

NEW mobile wetlands have been created to combat the spread of blue-green algae in Lake Tuggeranong.

Minister for Water Shane Rattenbury today (March 29) inaugurated the $270,000 project, which is the first large-scale initiative of its size in the ACT.

Carrying native plants, the floating barges will operate as part of a two-year trial with an aim, Mr Rattenbury said, to reduce the likelihood that algae will bloom in warmer weather.

Their location anchored near the confluence of the village creek and northernmost inlets was identified as the “number one hot spot”, said Mr Rattenbury.

“Just up from here, we’ve got a gross pollutant trap that actually has a lot of leaves and grass and other organic matter in it which creates the nutrients that flow into the lake.” 

And so, he said these wetlands were placed in this inlet to capture the nutrients, which would be removed from the water, preventing them from flowing into the broader lake.

Minister for Water Shane Rattenbury, centre, examines a piece of recycled material used to construct the barges. Photo: Nathan Schmidt.

By this process, the wetlands will challenge the algae for use of the lake’s nutrients, which have previously allowed the bacteria to thrive, he said.

Despite their location, the wetlands will still reach an area of 500m2 and are made from imported recycled plastics treated with a special UV coating, according to Mr Rattenbury.

And while the plants part of the wetlands are quite small now, Mr Rattenbury noted they’ll grow quickly once exposed to the nutrient-rich water in the lake.

“[Given] another 12-18 months, they will actually look great with all the brushes and the various plants growing on them,” he said.

After successes overseas, he said the usefulness of the wetlands will be monitored and may have potential application elsewhere in Canberra.

Though, they won’t be an instant fix, he said. 

“This problem has been building up for decades,” Mr Rattenbury said.

“In the last few years quite a few measures have been put in place. I don’t think we’re going to fix it overnight. But what I can assure the Tuggeranong community in particular is that the government is committed to these water quality improvements.

“We think the measures put in place now will begin to turn this problem around.”

Mr Rattenbury expressed hope that project in time will allow locals to once again use the lake recreationally.

“I want to see people being able to get out and kayak, windsurf and swim on hot summer days. That’s what we want to achieve with this lake,” he said.

