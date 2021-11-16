Monaro Highway crash causing delays

ONE south bound lane is closed on the Monaro Highway following a motor vehicle collision one kilometre south of Rose Cottage.
Emergency services are on scene, with paramedics treating a patient and transporting the person to hospital as a precaution.
The community is being asked to avoid the area.
