More shops damaged in ram raid burglaries 

POLICE are investigating two aggravated burglaries which saw cars used to force entry to shops in Majura and Holt last night.

At about 2.10am this morning (November 11), a white Citroen C5 and a black Jeep Cherokee were used to force entry to a store at Majura Park.

Three people entered the store and two bicycles were stolen before the offenders left the scene in the Jeep, abandoning the Citroen inside the store.

At around the same time, police on patrol in Holt discovered a Kia Sportage parked with its rear to the Kippax Shopping Centre. As the officers approached, the vehicle was driven from the scene onto Hardwick Crescent towards Southern Cross Drive.

They found heavy damage to an entry door, and a heavy chain wrapped around an ATM as part of an unsuccessful attempt to drag it from the premises. It appears nothing was stolen.

Police do not believe these incidents are linked to each other, but are investigating if there are links to two similar aggravated burglaries that took place early yesterday morning (November 10) in Melba and Curtin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.