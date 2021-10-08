More supermarkets rule the covid exposure sites

SUPERMARKETS across the ACT continue to dominate the causal contact covid exposure sites list. There has been no close contact exposure sites identified in the past 24 hours.

Casual contact sites include:

ALDI Belconnen, 9.35am-10.30am, October 6.

Woolworths Metro Cameron Avenue, Belconnen, 7am-3.15pm, October 5, and 9.35am-10.30am, October 6.

Woolworths Kippax, Holt, 4.30pm-9.30pm, October 4, and 11am-11.45am, October 5.

KFC Gungahlin, 4.30pm-9.30pm, October 4, and 4pm-9.30pm, October 5.

Woolworths Erindale, 5pm-6.15pm, September 26, 2pm-2.50pm, September 27, 4.30pm-5.15pm, September 28, 1.20pm-2.50pm, October 1, 1pm-2.10pm, October 2, and 6.45pm-7.50pm, October 4.

Coles Belconnen, Westfield Belconnen, 2.40pm-3.30pm, October 4.

Woolworths Belconnen, Westfield Belconnen, 3pm-4pm, October 4.

FishCo Fish Market, Fyshwick, 10.30am-11.15am, October 1.

Panda Chinese Restaurant, 5pm-9.30pm, October 1.

Woolworths Charnwood, 2.45pm-3.50pm, September 30.

IGA Lyneham, 3.50pm-4.45pm, September 29.

Coles Kaleen, 2.15pm-3.20pm, September 26.

Parkwood Egg Farm, 6.30am-3pm, September 23 and 24, and 6.30am-11am, September 25.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.