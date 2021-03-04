Most ACT youth offenders breach community orders

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA has the lowest proportion of young people successfully completing community-based orders (CBO) in Australia, according to the report on Government Services 2021.

A CBO gives offenders the opportunity to cease their criminal behaviour through rehabilitation and education programs while also allowing them to remain in school or work, and is considered incomplete when a court decides the order has been breached.

Figures from the report show only 45.8 per cent of offenders in the ACT sentenced to a CBO successfully completed them in 2019-20, in contrast to the national average of 82.8 per cent.

When it comes to indigenous youth the figures take even more of a dive, with only 15.9 per cent of indigenous young people in the ACT completing their CBOs in comparison to a national average of 80.8 per cent.

Shadow minister for families, youth and community services Elizabeth Kikkert cited the report in and Estimates Hearing yesterday (March 3) when posing a question to the ACT government on the severity of the situation.

“Why is the government going backwards on this material whilst the rest of Australia is improving?” Mrs Kikkert said.

Helen Pappas, the executive group manager of the Community Services Directorate for Children, Youth and Families, took the question on notice while Justice Health Minister Emma Davidson said the numbers have to be read with caution.

“Because we’re talking about very low individual numbers of young people in the youth justice system in the ACT, it can have a big impact on percentages,” Ms Davidson said.

Mrs Kikkert was not satisfied with the response, saying it was “troubling” that Minister Davidson and her officials had to take the questions on notice and were unaware of the data.

“I am determined to see these young people receive the hands-on case management and strong community supports they need to successfully reintegrate into the community,” said Mrs Kikkert.

“CityNews” has contacted Ms Davidson’s office for further comment.