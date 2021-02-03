Mother’s Day Classic back in a brand new way

Share Canberra's trusted news:

DESPITE covid restrictions making things tricky, the 24th Mother’s Day Classic fun run for breast cancer research is going ahead, more flexible than ever.

Taking place on May 9 of each year, the event sees cities around Australia turn pink as participants run or walk a marathon to raise money for research into breast cancer, the most diagnosed cancer in Australia.

With the ongoing covid situation, hosting the event this year comes with complications, but its organisers are determined to see it happen.

“In light of the ever-changing environment across the country, we can’t host traditional-style mass participation events,” said Mother’s Day Classic CEO Zara Lawless.

“We are planning to set up local locations across the country in metro, urban and regional areas where Mother’s Day Classic supporters can don their pink attire, connect with the community, and do the event together in their own local area.”

An announcement that will pinpoint specific locations around the country for participants to join in will be released in April.

That’s not the only change though. This year’s walk offers a new level of flexibility, with participants being able to choose their own distance and location to participate if they wish, and for the first time ever pets can join in too.

“The Mother’s Day Classic provides more flexibility for the event than ever, with a strong focus on uniting local communities right across Australia,” said Zara.

“You can choose to run, walk or jog in your own local area with family, friends, work colleagues, school friends, gym buddies or others in your community, and do it on a day and time that suits.”

In its 23 years, the Mother’s Day Classic has raised almost $38 million for breast cancer research.

For more information and to register visit mothersdayclassic.com.au