Motorists warned of high petrol prices in Sydney

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

MOTORISTS heading to Sydney over the Anzac Day long weekend are being advised to fill up before they leave or expect to be hit hard at the bowser, according to NRMA.

Prices for unleaded petrol are forecast to be on average 10c cheaper in Canberra than they are in Sydney over the weekend, according to NRMA spokesman John MacGowan.

“If you’re travelling, our advice is to fill up as close to your home as possible,” he says.

In the last four weeks, the price of fuel in Sydney has fluctuated by 16c, while in Canberra it has moved by only three cents.

“There is no market for fuel anywhere else in the world quite like Sydney,” Mr MacGowan says.

“Global oil prices are trending upwards, predominantly off the back of a lot of solid economic data coming out of the US and China.” 

This trend, Mr MacGowan says, will still impact those choosing to fill up in Canberra. Although, he says the prices are more steady than those in Sydney. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleUniversity named ‘best in the world’ at reducing inequalities
Next articleMeeting of art and science, a ‘poem come to life’
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply