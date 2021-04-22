Motorists warned of high petrol prices in Sydney

Share Canberra's trusted news:

MOTORISTS heading to Sydney over the Anzac Day long weekend are being advised to fill up before they leave or expect to be hit hard at the bowser, according to NRMA.

Prices for unleaded petrol are forecast to be on average 10c cheaper in Canberra than they are in Sydney over the weekend, according to NRMA spokesman John MacGowan.

“If you’re travelling, our advice is to fill up as close to your home as possible,” he says.

In the last four weeks, the price of fuel in Sydney has fluctuated by 16c, while in Canberra it has moved by only three cents.

“There is no market for fuel anywhere else in the world quite like Sydney,” Mr MacGowan says.

“Global oil prices are trending upwards, predominantly off the back of a lot of solid economic data coming out of the US and China.”

This trend, Mr MacGowan says, will still impact those choosing to fill up in Canberra. Although, he says the prices are more steady than those in Sydney.