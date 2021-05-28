Movie review / ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ (M)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
“A Quiet Place Part II” (M) * 

IN THE first “A Quiet Place” movie, a bunch of ugly, nasty extraterrestrials are invading America.

They don’t see all that well. But by golly, they can hear any noise, no matter how low. Then it’s smash-o or some other form of destructive response.

In this sequel, made four years later but telling what happens on the day immediately following its predecessor, the Abbott family (mum Evelyn, played by Emily Blunt, dad Lee, played by John Krasinski, who also wrote and directed both pieces, and their two adolescent kids) have escaped the depredation that the monsters were wreaking on their farm and come into town to seek safety. Fat chance!

Fans of this kind of cinema triviality won’t much care how well this sequel follows its origins. They’re entitled to their opinions. It’s no secret that when each day’s shoot finished, the two people behind its brand (director Krasinski and lead player Blunt) would have gone home, probably in the same car, to the same dinner table and the same bed. For them, “A Quiet Place” looks rather like a family superannuation fund. Part 3 is said to be in development!

‘Nuf sed!

At all cinemas

Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

