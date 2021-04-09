Movie review / ‘Ascendant’ (MA)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

“Ascendant” (MA) **

THERE’S not a lot of background information available to support this futurist sci-fi thriller, which compels people like me, tasked with telling people like you about it, to rely on what’s on the screen.

Which, in the final analysis, is right and proper.

Held hostage in a high-speed elevator in a 120-floor Shanghai building, Aria (Charlotte Best) has no memory of her past, who her captors are, or what they want from her. That’s the genesis of the thriller bit. 

Pushed to her physical and psychological limits, her journey, her loss of memory, whether you can change the future, is her pursuit to save her father. Her only chance to change it, to survive and become who she was born to be is to unlock incredible powers within. That’s the sci-fi bit.

The most unexpected piece of information about “Ascendant” is that it’s made in Australia! And not a gum leaf or a kangaroo to be seen. 

Here’s how writer/director/producer Antaine Furlong answered an interviewer who asked him what he hoped audiences would take away from it: “I hope they come out of this feeling they’ve watched something original. That they enjoyed the ride, they felt the emotion, the journey and their ears are buzzing from the amazing sound and stunning musical score… it’s slightly cryptic. I just hope they want to see the next chapter, which is insane.”

That says two things. First, that Furlong has a sequel buzzing around in his head (actually, two sequels). A major US movie company has already picked it up for international release. Second, that he believes audiences will love it enough to watch those sequels. Best of luck with that, Antaine. 

I admired stuntwoman Marlee Barber, of whom Furlong said: “Charlotte’s stunt double was insane. We threw her around like a rag doll (safely, of course) and she just got up, with a smile on her face and was ready to go for take 12.” 

But despite Best’s adequate portrayal of Aria when Marlee wasn’t being thrown around, I found “Ascendant” overall tedious and lacking a sense of conviction. 

By the time the end credits start rolling, we have seen emotional torture of Aria and physical torture of her father (Jonny Pasvolsky) at the hands of a bunch of hard people who want Arial to reveal details of something that may be the key to world domination. 

I’ve scanned the cast list in vain seeking information about the actor playing the leader of that nasty group. Never seen him before. But he gives great malevolence.

At all cinemas

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
"Ascendant" (MA) **
SUMMARY
2
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleMovie review / ‘Antoinette in the Cévennes’ (M)
Next articleThe Met and Covent Garden come to Canberra
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply