Movie review / ‘Breaking News in Yuba County’ (MA) ***and a half

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Wanna-be mobster Mina (Awkwafina), left, with Sue Button (Allison Janney) in “Breaking News in Yuba County”.

“Breaking News in Yuba County” (MA) ***and a half

THE screenplay for director Tate Taylor’s movie about many of the things that characterise the US is Afro-American writer Amanda Idoko’s feature debut, after a very brief incursion into network TV.

Without any blare of trumpets, those two people have built a solid foundation for a wickedly clever satirical vehicle in which Allison Janney once again reminds us that a woman doesn’t have to be young, gorgeous or a media flavour-of-the-week to be a hugely gifted actress, winner of one Oscar, 74 other awards and a nominee for 102 other individual and group awards in the moving-image industry.

Sue Button (Janney) is a suburban housewife whose husband works at a bank. Sue is a mousey lady, slim of body, with not a lot of eye candy to flaunt nor a great dress sense. On the day in question, she catches her husband in flagrante with bigly-built Leah (Brigitte Everett). Shortly after, he collapses and dies. More angry than distressed, Sue buries him and his possessions.

From that moment, “Breaking News in Yuba County” develops into a convoluted couple of days in Sue’s life, moving at a pace just short of being too quick to follow. 

It’s packed with guns, automotive events, celebrity presenters on local TV, bags full of banknotes, dodging a wanna-be mobster (Awkwafina), a relentless lady cop (Regina Hall), Sue’s half-sister (Mila Kunis) who’s a local news reporter desperate for a story, and her husband’s deadbeat brother (Jimmi Simpson), who all set out to uncover the truth behind the disappearance.

It’s great fun, as in-your-face satire has to be. Through it all, Sue moves with awkward determination. Allison Janney has an unshakeable spot on the top shelf of my pantheon of magnificent actresses. 

At Dendy, Palace Electric and Hoyts

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
"Breaking News in Yuba County" (MA) ***and a half
SUMMARY
3.5
OVERALL SCORE
Previous article‘Speechless’: Archibald Prize winner announced
Next articleMovie review / ‘Minamata’ (MA)
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply